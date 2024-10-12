Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

2024-10-12 | 15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Al Jazeera on Saturday that Israel is not confronting the resistors but is attempting to kill the people.

"The occupation is not targeting Gaza alone; it seeks to displace two million Palestinians," he said.

He emphasized that the term "the day after the war" is an Israeli concept "aimed at deception and establishing a government subordinate to it."

Osama Hamdan stressed, "We are working to form a transitional government or a committee to manage the situation."
 
