Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
At least 42,227 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-13 | 06:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 42,227 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 42,227 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 52 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 98,464 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestinians
Killed
Gaza
Health
Ministry
Next
Hamas condemns Israel's 'criminal military campaign' in northern Gaza
Israeli strikes kill at least 29 people in Gaza
Previous
