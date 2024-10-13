News
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
At least 13 killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza
2024-10-13 | 16:14
Medics reported that at least 13 Palestinians were killed Sunday and others were injured due to a shell fired by an Israeli tank at a school sheltering displaced families in the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza.
Reuters
At least 42,227 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israeli strikes kill at least 29 people in Gaza
