Trump says 'we have a deal' on TikTok

16-09-2025 | 09:47
0min
Trump says 'we have a deal' on TikTok

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States and China had reached a deal over TikTok, which Washington says must pass to U.S.-controlled ownership.

"We have a deal on TikTok, I've reached a deal with China, I'm going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a state visit to Britain.


AFP
 

