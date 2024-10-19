Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas

2024-10-19 | 10:44
Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar&#39;s body and message to Hamas
Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas

Israeli planes dropped leaflets over southern Gaza on Saturday showing a picture of the dead Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar with the message that "Hamas will no longer rule Gaza," echoing language used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The move came as Israeli military strikes killed at least 32 people across the Gaza Strip and tightened a siege around hospitals in Jabalia in the north of the enclave, Palestinian health officials said.

“Whoever drops the weapon and hands over the hostages will be allowed to leave and live in peace," the leaflet, written in Arabic, read, according to residents of the southern city of Khan Younis and images circulating online.

The leaflet's wording was from a statement by Netanyahu on Thursday after Sinwar was killed by Israeli soldiers operating in Rafah, in the south near the Egyptian border, on Wednesday.
 
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Palestine

Benjamin Netanyahu

Yahya Sinwar

Gaza's war death toll rises to 42,519: Health Ministry
Israeli strikes kill 33 people in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza
