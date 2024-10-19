News
Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19 | 10:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas
Israeli planes dropped leaflets over southern Gaza on Saturday showing a picture of the dead Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar with the message that "Hamas will no longer rule Gaza," echoing language used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The move came as Israeli military strikes killed at least 32 people across the Gaza Strip and tightened a siege around hospitals in Jabalia in the north of the enclave, Palestinian health officials said.
“Whoever drops the weapon and hands over the hostages will be allowed to leave and live in peace," the leaflet, written in Arabic, read, according to residents of the southern city of Khan Younis and images circulating online.
The leaflet's wording was from a statement by Netanyahu on Thursday after Sinwar was killed by Israeli soldiers operating in Rafah, in the south near the Egyptian border, on Wednesday.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Palestine
Benjamin Netanyahu
Yahya Sinwar
