WHO to evacuate 1,000 Gazan women, children for urgent medical care

One thousand women and children needing medical care will shortly be evacuated from Gaza to Europe, the head of the World Health Organization's Europe branch said in comments published on Monday.



Israel, which is besieging the war-devastated Palestinian territory, "is committed to 1,000 more medical evacuations within the next months to the European Union," Hans Kluge said in an interview with AFP, adding that the evacuations would be facilitated by the WHO and the European countries involved.



AFP