Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09 | 15:02
Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'
Qatar's mediation for a Gaza truce and hostage release is on hold until Israel and Hamas show "willingness and seriousness" in talks, the Gulf state's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
"Qatar notified the parties 10 days ago, during the last attempts to reach an agreement, that it would stall its efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in that round," ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in a statement, adding that "Qatar would resume those efforts [...] when the parties show their willingness and seriousness."
AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Gaza
Mediation
Israel
Hamas
Learn More