Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09 | 15:02
Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'
0min
Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'

Qatar's mediation for a Gaza truce and hostage release is on hold until Israel and Hamas show "willingness and seriousness" in talks, the Gulf state's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
 
"Qatar notified the parties 10 days ago, during the last attempts to reach an agreement, that it would stall its efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in that round," ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in a statement, adding that "Qatar would resume those efforts [...] when the parties show their willingness and seriousness."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Gaza

Mediation

Israel

Hamas

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,552
After Hamas' rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel group: Reuters
