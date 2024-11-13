Israeli airstrikes target homes and farmland in Gaza's Bureij Camp: Al Jazeera

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-13 | 00:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes target homes and farmland in Gaza&#39;s Bureij Camp: Al Jazeera
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrikes target homes and farmland in Gaza's Bureij Camp: Al Jazeera

Four Israeli airstrikes struck the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza early Wednesday morning, according to Al Jazeera. 

The attacks targeted residential homes and agricultural land within the camp.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrike

Gaza

Bureij

Camp

Homes

Farmland

LBCI Next
Investigation reveals Netanyahu's office received intelligence alert hours before October 7 attack: Yedioth Ahronoth
Hamas condemns the United States for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:49

Trump shows unprecedented support for Israel through his appointments

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

MP Fadlallah says: Netanyahu won't succeed politically where he fails militarily, Lebanon won't yield to Israeli conditions

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Egyptian FM says presidential election should follow a national framework free from external influence, yielding a consensus leader

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59

Blinken says: Israel has met its objectives in Gaza; now is the time to end the war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59

Blinken says: Israel has met its objectives in Gaza; now is the time to end the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:50

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,712

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26

'No time left' say families of Israeli hostages after video release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08

Blinken says US wants 'genuine and lasting' ceasefire in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:41

Disagreement over timing of Lebanese Army deployment south of Litani River in negotiations

LBCI
World News
2024-10-15

Netanyahu tells France's Macron he opposes 'unilateral ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israeli army says hit Hezbollah arms factories in overnight Beirut strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18

Israel Hayom: Sinwar's body secretly moved after autopsy, may be used as bargaining chip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:19

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Israeli army issues evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More