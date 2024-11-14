News
Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14 | 06:03
Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee
Israel's warfare in Gaza is consistent with the characteristics of genocide, a special U.N. committee said Thursday, accusing the country of "using starvation as a method of war."
Israel's warfare practices in Gaza "are consistent with the characteristics of genocide," the U.N. Special Committee to Investigate Israeli practices said, pointing to the "mass civilian casualties and life-threatening conditions intentionally imposed on Palestinians there."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Genocide
Israel
War
Methods
Former Israeli National Security Council head warns Gaza and Lebanon wars will lead to more army casualties
Previous
