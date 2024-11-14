Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee

2024-11-14 | 06:03
High views
Israel warfare methods &#39;consistent with genocide&#39;: UN committee
Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee

Israel's warfare in Gaza is consistent with the characteristics of genocide, a special U.N. committee said Thursday, accusing the country of "using starvation as a method of war."

Israel's warfare practices in Gaza "are consistent with the characteristics of genocide," the U.N. Special Committee to Investigate Israeli practices said, pointing to the "mass civilian casualties and life-threatening conditions intentionally imposed on Palestinians there."

