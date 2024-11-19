News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-19 | 12:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
The U.S. imposed sanctions on six senior Hamas officials, the U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday, in further action against the Palestinian militant group as Washington has sought to achieve a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.
The Treasury Department said in a statement the sanctions targeted the group’s representatives abroad, a senior member of the Hamas military wing and those involved in supporting fundraising efforts for the group and weapons smuggling into Gaza.
“Hamas continues to rely on key officials who seemingly maintain legitimate, public-facing roles within the group, yet who facilitate their terrorist activities, represent their interests abroad, and coordinate the transfer of money and goods into Gaza,” Treasury’s Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley Smith, said in the statement.
“Treasury remains committed to disrupting Hamas’ efforts to secure additional revenue and holding those who facilitate the group’s terrorist activities to account.”
Among those targeted was Abd al-Rahman Ismail abd al-Rahman Ghanimat, a longtime member of Hamas’ military wing who is now based in Turkey, the Treasury said, accusing him of being involved in multiple attempted and successful terrorist attacks.
Two other officials based in Turkey, a member based in Gaza who has participated in Hamas’ engagements with Russia and a leader authorized to speak publicly on behalf of the group and who previously oversaw border crossings at Gaza were also among those targeted, according to the Treasury.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Sanctions
Hamas
Israel
Gaza
Next
Armed clashes renew between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in Jenin: Al Jazeera
Biden urges G20 leaders to 'increase pressure' on Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09
Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09
Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'
0
World News
2024-10-07
US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war
World News
2024-10-07
US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-03
Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-03
Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15
Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15
Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12
Netanyahu, in Gaza, claims Hamas will no longer rule enclave
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12
Netanyahu, in Gaza, claims Hamas will no longer rule enclave
0
Middle East News
06:21
Qatar's Foreign Ministry says Hamas political bureau in Doha not permanently closed
Middle East News
06:21
Qatar's Foreign Ministry says Hamas political bureau in Doha not permanently closed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,972
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,972
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Palestinian Authority says three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Palestinian Authority says three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Lebanon confirms 1,540 dead in nearly a year of cross-border fire
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Lebanon confirms 1,540 dead in nearly a year of cross-border fire
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
0
World News
2024-10-23
Germany condemns 'horrific terrorist attack' in Turkey
World News
2024-10-23
Germany condemns 'horrific terrorist attack' in Turkey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:10
Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow
Lebanon News
10:10
Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow
2
Lebanon News
06:09
Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'
Lebanon News
06:09
Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'
3
Lebanon News
07:54
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:54
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
16:48
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
Lebanon News
16:48
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
5
Lebanon News
13:45
Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement
Lebanon News
13:45
Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement
6
Middle East News
17:14
US Central Command, not UNIFIL, to oversee Hezbollah under new proposal: Sources allege
Middle East News
17:14
US Central Command, not UNIFIL, to oversee Hezbollah under new proposal: Sources allege
7
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court
8
Lebanon News
17:58
Death toll rises in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Zokak El-Blat: Health ministry shares updated count
Lebanon News
17:58
Death toll rises in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Zokak El-Blat: Health ministry shares updated count
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More