US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-19 | 12:10
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials

The U.S. imposed sanctions on six senior Hamas officials, the U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday, in further action against the Palestinian militant group as Washington has sought to achieve a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

The Treasury Department said in a statement the sanctions targeted the group’s representatives abroad, a senior member of the Hamas military wing and those involved in supporting fundraising efforts for the group and weapons smuggling into Gaza.

“Hamas continues to rely on key officials who seemingly maintain legitimate, public-facing roles within the group, yet who facilitate their terrorist activities, represent their interests abroad, and coordinate the transfer of money and goods into Gaza,” Treasury’s Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley Smith, said in the statement.

“Treasury remains committed to disrupting Hamas’ efforts to secure additional revenue and holding those who facilitate the group’s terrorist activities to account.”

Among those targeted was Abd al-Rahman Ismail abd al-Rahman Ghanimat, a longtime member of Hamas’ military wing who is now based in Turkey, the Treasury said, accusing him of being involved in multiple attempted and successful terrorist attacks.

Two other officials based in Turkey, a member based in Gaza who has participated in Hamas’ engagements with Russia and a leader authorized to speak publicly on behalf of the group and who previously oversaw border crossings at Gaza were also among those targeted, according to the Treasury.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Sanctions

Hamas

Israel

Gaza

Armed clashes renew between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in Jenin: Al Jazeera
Biden urges G20 leaders to 'increase pressure' on Hamas
