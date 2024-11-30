News
World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations after Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-30 | 11:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations after Israeli strike
U.S. charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) said Saturday it was "pausing operations in Gaza at this time" after an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle carrying its workers.
The Israeli army previously confirmed that it had killed a WCK employee who it said was a "terrorist" who had taken part in militants' October 2023 attack on southern Israel. WCK said in a statement it "had no knowledge that any individual in the vehicle had alleged ties to the October 7 Hamas attack."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
World Central Kitchen
WCK
Gaza
Operations
Israeli
Strike
