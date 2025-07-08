Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-07-2025 | 03:49
High views
Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha: AFP
Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha: AFP

A third day of indirect negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began in Doha on Tuesday, a Palestinian source close to the talks said.

"Indirect negotiations are continuing this morning in Doha, with a fourth meeting being held...the discussions are still focused on the mechanisms for implementation, particularly the clauses related to withdrawal and humanitarian aid," the source told AFP.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

Hamas

Doha

'No breakthrough' in Gaza ceasefire talks
Trump hosts Netanyahu in push for Gaza deal
