Estimate of living Israeli hostages is below half of total detainees, Israeli Channel 13 reports
2024-12-01 | 15:08
Estimate of living Israeli hostages is below half of total detainees, Israeli Channel 13 reports
Israeli Channel 13 reported that estimates in Israel suggest the number of living hostages is less than half of the total number of detainees.
