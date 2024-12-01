Estimate of living Israeli hostages is below half of total detainees, Israeli Channel 13 reports

2024-12-01 | 15:08
Estimate of living Israeli hostages is below half of total detainees, Israeli Channel 13 reports

Israeli Channel 13 reported that estimates in Israel suggest the number of living hostages is less than half of the total number of detainees.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostages

Estimates

