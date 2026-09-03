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US probing alleged Iranian wedding strike but 'skeptical:' Vance
World News
03-09-2026 | 14:24
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US probing alleged Iranian wedding strike but 'skeptical:' Vance
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Thursday the United States is investigating an alleged strike on a wedding that Tehran said had killed four people, but cast doubt on Iranian reports about the incident.
"I know that we're investigating," Vance told a White House briefing. "I will say that the Iranian state media has not been a very good scribe about what's happened in the conflict thus far. So I'm extremely skeptical of this."
AFP
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United States
JD Vance
Iran
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