US probing alleged Iranian wedding strike but 'skeptical:' Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Thursday the United States is investigating an alleged strike on a wedding that Tehran said had killed four people, but cast doubt on Iranian reports about the incident.



"I know that we're investigating," Vance told a White House briefing. "I will say that the Iranian state media has not been a very good scribe about what's happened in the conflict thus far. So I'm extremely skeptical of this."



AFP



