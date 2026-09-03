US probing alleged Iranian wedding strike but 'skeptical:' Vance

World News
03-09-2026 | 14:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US probing alleged Iranian wedding strike but &#39;skeptical:&#39; Vance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US probing alleged Iranian wedding strike but 'skeptical:' Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Thursday the United States is investigating an alleged strike on a wedding that Tehran said had killed four people, but cast doubt on Iranian reports about the incident.

"I know that we're investigating," Vance told a White House briefing. "I will say that the Iranian state media has not been a very good scribe about what's happened in the conflict thus far. So I'm extremely skeptical of this."

AFP

World News

United States

JD Vance

Iran

US VP Vance says Hormuz oil flow 'almost' at pre-war levels
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-02

Iran foreign ministry says US strike on wedding 'war crime'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-02

Iran's top negotiator calls US 'Satan' after wedding attack

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2026-07-03

Global frenzy over Swift, Kelce's glittering 'royal wedding'

LBCI
World News
14:16

US VP Vance says Hormuz oil flow 'almost' at pre-war levels

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

US VP Vance says Hormuz oil flow 'almost' at pre-war levels

LBCI
World News
12:53

DR Congo to move embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

LBCI
World News
12:17

US sanctions grandson of Cuban ex-president Raul Castro

LBCI
World News
11:31

US to seek back payment from Europe for Ukraine aid, Trump says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-07

Yemeni separatists say lost contact with delegation in Riyadh

LBCI
World News
2026-02-04

Pope warns of 'new arms race' as US-Russia treaty to expire

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Israeli Channel 12: Israel is expected to release five prisoners of war to Lebanon today

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-01

Military option gains ground: Israel revives Ali al-Taher hills tunnel issue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:05

Israeli army says it completed clearing Hezbollah underground infrastructure on Ali al-Taher Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Iran warns US against Israeli attack on South Lebanon ridge held by Hezbollah: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Israeli Channel 12: Israel is expected to release five prisoners of war to Lebanon today

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon generator bills spark questions: Breaking down the August cost surge

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

FBI returns three ancient Lebanese artifacts to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Detainee releases open new chapter in Lebanon-Israel talks — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Israel releases five Lebanese detainees arrested in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

ICRC returns man seized by Israel to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More