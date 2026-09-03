US VP Vance says Hormuz oil flow 'almost' at pre-war levels

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Thursday the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz was nearly back to levels seen before the Iran war, adding that Tehran's control of the waterway was "effectively gone."



"If you go back three months ago, how much oil and gas was coming out of the strait under Iranian threats? It was virtually nothing. Now, it's almost back to where it was before the conflict even started," Vance said at a White House briefing.



AFP



