Trump's Middle East envoy hopes for hostage release in Gaza before inauguration

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-09 | 04:28
LBCI
Trump&#39;s Middle East envoy hopes for hostage release in Gaza before inauguration
Trump's Middle East envoy hopes for hostage release in Gaza before inauguration

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, said on Monday in Abu Dhabi that he hopes the hostages held in Gaza will be released before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

He also expressed his hope for a ceasefire in Gaza before the inauguration.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

