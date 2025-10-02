President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues

02-10-2025 | 11:04
President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues
President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues

President Joseph Aoun met with Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, to discuss national issues and upcoming political deadlines. The two sides agreed to address differences with a focus on safeguarding the country’s higher national interest.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
