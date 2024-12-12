Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,835

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12 | 06:01
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,835
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,835

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 44,835 people have been killed in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 30 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,356 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began. 

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Palestine

Health Ministry

Israel

Hamas

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 35 Palestinians, news agency reports
LBCI Previous

