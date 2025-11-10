President Aoun departs for official visit to Bulgaria

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun departed Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on Monday morning, heading to Sofia for an official visit at the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.



The delegation accompanying President Aoun includes Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, while Lebanon’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Rehab Abou Zein, will join them in Sofia.



During his visit, President Aoun will hold talks with his Bulgarian counterpart on ways to strengthen and expand bilateral relations across various sectors.



He is also scheduled to meet several senior Bulgarian officials, including Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Speaker of Parliament Raya Nazaryan.