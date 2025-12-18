News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
News Bulletin Reports
18-12-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Hours before the ceasefire monitoring mechanism meeting, President Joseph Aoun set the parameters of Lebanon’s position, outlining the priorities Ambassador Simon Karam will raise in response to any Israeli attempts to expand discussions beyond technical matters and issues of sovereign rights.
The guidance is based on four core demands, even if they are not implemented simultaneously.
The first demand is a formal and explicit Israeli declaration halting hostile and military actions, a commitment that has not been effectively met since the ceasefire agreement was announced.
The second demand is the return of Lebanese detainees, particularly civilians detained after the agreement.
The third demand is a clear Israeli declaration of a gradual or full withdrawal from the five hills and occupied territories, while reaffirming Lebanon’s principled position calling for a complete withdrawal in a single step.
The fourth demand is to open the file on correcting the Blue Line, in light of repeated Israeli violations since 2006 and Lebanon’s longstanding reservations dating back to its delineation in 2000.
In parallel, informed sources stressed that Lebanon will not respond to political proposals Israel is seeking to introduce into the mechanism’s framework.
This position was clearly reaffirmed during a meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Karam on Wednesday.
According to the sources, Lebanon’s civilian participation will remain limited exclusively to Ambassador Karam, with no intention to expand the delegation or alter the nature of the mechanism’s work at this stage.
As a result, Lebanon is entering the meeting with clear principles and defined limits, awaiting Israel’s position on whether it will engage constructively or continue a policy of delay and escalation.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
Joseph Aoun
Simon Karam
Blue Line
Next
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Lebanon's PM Salam meets US General on ceasefire monitoring mechanism
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Lebanon's PM Salam meets US General on ceasefire monitoring mechanism
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Lebanon imposes stricter rules on cash transfers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
0
World News
2025-09-11
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
World News
2025-09-11
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:40
Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites
Lebanon News
03:40
Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites
2
Lebanon News
04:58
Lebanon parliament approves $250 million World Bank loan for southern infrastructure
Lebanon News
04:58
Lebanon parliament approves $250 million World Bank loan for southern infrastructure
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
4
Lebanon News
04:00
Berri says Israeli strikes send message to Paris army support conference
Lebanon News
04:00
Berri says Israeli strikes send message to Paris army support conference
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
6
Lebanon News
03:09
Israel launches three airstrikes on Hermel outskirts
Lebanon News
03:09
Israel launches three airstrikes on Hermel outskirts
7
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More