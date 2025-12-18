Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Hours before the ceasefire monitoring mechanism meeting, President Joseph Aoun set the parameters of Lebanon’s position, outlining the priorities Ambassador Simon Karam will raise in response to any Israeli attempts to expand discussions beyond technical matters and issues of sovereign rights.



The guidance is based on four core demands, even if they are not implemented simultaneously.



The first demand is a formal and explicit Israeli declaration halting hostile and military actions, a commitment that has not been effectively met since the ceasefire agreement was announced.



The second demand is the return of Lebanese detainees, particularly civilians detained after the agreement.



The third demand is a clear Israeli declaration of a gradual or full withdrawal from the five hills and occupied territories, while reaffirming Lebanon’s principled position calling for a complete withdrawal in a single step.



The fourth demand is to open the file on correcting the Blue Line, in light of repeated Israeli violations since 2006 and Lebanon’s longstanding reservations dating back to its delineation in 2000.



In parallel, informed sources stressed that Lebanon will not respond to political proposals Israel is seeking to introduce into the mechanism’s framework.



This position was clearly reaffirmed during a meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Karam on Wednesday.



According to the sources, Lebanon’s civilian participation will remain limited exclusively to Ambassador Karam, with no intention to expand the delegation or alter the nature of the mechanism’s work at this stage.



As a result, Lebanon is entering the meeting with clear principles and defined limits, awaiting Israel’s position on whether it will engage constructively or continue a policy of delay and escalation.