Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-21 | 06:35

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227



The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 45,227 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 21 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,573 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

War

Hamas

Health Ministry

