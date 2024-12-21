News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-21 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227
The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 45,227 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 21 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,573 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
War
Hamas
Health Ministry
Pope Francis slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:59
Pope Francis slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children
Middle East News
05:59
Pope Francis slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-20
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-20
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-20
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,206
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-20
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,206
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:23
Lebanese Civil Defense recovers four more bodies from Israeli airstrike site in Beirut's Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
06:23
Lebanese Civil Defense recovers four more bodies from Israeli airstrike site in Beirut's Haret Hreik
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-19
Israeli military: Deputy commander of Hezbollah in Bint Jbeil region killed on Friday
Lebanon News
2024-10-19
Israeli military: Deputy commander of Hezbollah in Bint Jbeil region killed on Friday
0
Middle East News
12:15
Barbara Leaf: US commits to ascertain American citizens' fate who disappeared under the Assad regime
Middle East News
12:15
Barbara Leaf: US commits to ascertain American citizens' fate who disappeared under the Assad regime
0
Middle East News
2024-12-17
French Foreign Ministry raises flag over its embassy in Damascus after 12 years of closure
Middle East News
2024-12-17
French Foreign Ministry raises flag over its embassy in Damascus after 12 years of closure
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
2
Lebanon News
13:34
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
13:34
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
3
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli army establishes checkpoint in Lebanon's Naqoura after demolitions: Report
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli army establishes checkpoint in Lebanon's Naqoura after demolitions: Report
5
Lebanon News
05:41
Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)
Lebanon News
05:41
Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)
6
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
8
Lebanon News
06:23
Lebanese Civil Defense recovers four more bodies from Israeli airstrike site in Beirut's Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
06:23
Lebanese Civil Defense recovers four more bodies from Israeli airstrike site in Beirut's Haret Hreik
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More