Israel detains medics after hospital raid in Gaza: Health officials

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-28 | 08:55
High views

2min


Israeli forces detained dozens of medical staff from a north Gaza hospital they raided on Friday, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya on Friday, ordering dozens of patients and hundreds of others to evacuate and detaining medical staff including the facility's director, Hussam Abu Safiya.

The Health Ministry said it was not clear what was happening to Abu Safiya, adding it was concerned about his well-being after some of the staff freed by the army late on Friday reported that he was beaten up by soldiers.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the detainees.

The raid on the hospital, one of three medical facilities on the northern edge of Gaza, put the last major health facility in north Gaza out of service, the World Health Organization said in a post on X.

Some patients were evacuated to the Indonesian Hospital, which is not in service, and medics were prevented from joining them there, the Health Ministry said. Some others were transferred to another hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

Some of the freed medical staff arrived at the Al-Ahly Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

The Israeli military said on Friday that Hamas fighters had operated from Kamal Adwan Hospital throughout the 15-month-old war and had made the site a key stronghold. Hamas dismissed this as "lies," saying there were no fighters in the hospital.

The Gaza Health Ministry also said Israeli strikes across the enclave killed 18 Palestinians on Saturday, at least nine of them in a house in Maghazi camp in central Gaza Strip.



Reuters
 
