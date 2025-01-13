News
Israel has not received ceasefire proposal draft from Qatar: Israeli official says
2025-01-13 | 05:12
Israel has not received ceasefire proposal draft from Qatar: Israeli official says
An Israeli official stated on Monday that Israel has not received from Qatar a draft proposal for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of hostages.
Earlier, an official familiar with the negotiations revealed that Qatar had provided Israel and Hamas with a "final" draft aimed at ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of hostages.
Reuters
