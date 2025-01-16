Gaza rescuers say 73 killed in Israeli strikes since ceasefire deal announced

Gaza's civil defense agency said Thursday that Israel had pounded several areas of the Palestinian territory since the announcement of a ceasefire deal, killing at least 73 people and wounding hundreds.



"Since the ceasefire agreement was announced, Israeli occupation forces have killed 73 people, including 20 children and 25 women," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding that another 230 people were wounded in the "bombardments that are continuing," a day after the truce announcement.



AFP