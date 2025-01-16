Israel's military says struck around 50 targets in Gaza over the last day

The Israeli military said Thursday that it had struck approximately 50 targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the last day.



"The (Israeli air force) conducted strikes on approximately 50 targets across the Gaza Strip, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad elements, military compounds, weapons storage facilities, launch posts, weapons manufacturing sites, and observation posts," the military said in a statement following the announcement of a ceasefire deal the day before.



AFP