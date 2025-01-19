News
Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire to be 'immediately respected'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19 | 06:32
Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire to be 'immediately respected'
Pope Francis called Sunday for a ceasefire in Gaza to be "immediately respected" as he thanked mediators and urged a boost in humanitarian aid as well as the return of hostages.
"I hope... it will be respected immediately by the parties," Francis said at the end of the Angelus prayer, adding that he expressed "gratitude to the mediators" of the deal.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Prisoners
Gaza
Pope Francis
Next
UK 'welcomes' anticipated release of British hostage from Gaza
Hamas says expects list 'shortly' from Israel of 90 Palestinian prisoners for exchange
Previous
