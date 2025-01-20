Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20 | 09:08
High views
Hamas says Gaza will &#39;rise again,&#39; rebuild after Israeli destruction
Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction

Palestinian militant group Hamas said Monday that Gaza and its people "will rise again" and rebuild the territory battered by more than 15 months of Israeli bombardment.

"Gaza, with its great people and its resilience, will rise again to rebuild what the occupation has destroyed and continue on the path of steadfastness until the occupation is defeated," Hamas said in a statement issued on the second day of a ceasefire with Israel.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Israeli

Destruction

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal
Next Gaza hostage release to take place Saturday: Hamas official says
