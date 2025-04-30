News
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel
Middle East News
30-04-2025 | 04:02
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel
An Iranian man convicted of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel was executed on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, at a time of high-stakes nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
According to Iran's judiciary media outlet Mizan, the defendant identified as Mohsen Langarneshin was accused of involvement in several cases, including the death of a Revolutionary Guards colonel in 2022.
"During his two years as a spy (...) he was responsible for important actions, including supporting terrorist operations and being present at the scene of the assassination of Sayad Khodai," state media said.
It said the defendant also provided operational support for an attack on an industrial center in Isfahan, affiliated with the Ministry of Defense.
The state media reports said Langarneshin had confessed to the charges. Reuters was not able to reach a representative for comment.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Execution
Spy
Israel
Next
Syrian state media says 11 dead in new clashes near Damascus
Iran blasts French 'threats' of new sanctions
Previous
