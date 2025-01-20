News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas says next hostages will be released on Saturday as scheduled
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20 | 16:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamas says next hostages will be released on Saturday as scheduled
Hamas said on Monday it would next release hostages held in Gaza on Saturday, after an official with the Palestinian militant group had said they would be released a day later than expected.
Hamas is set to release the more than 90 hostages over the coming weeks as part of a complex ceasefire deal reached with Israel this month that could end the 15-month war in Gaza.
The militant group said in a statement that the next group of hostages would next be released on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and detainees who are held by Israel.
Earlier, Nahed Al-Fakhouri, head of the Hamas prisoners' media office, had said the hostages would be released on Sunday. Hamas had been expected to release four Israeli hostages on Saturday, seven days after the ceasefire came into effect.
A senior Israeli official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, reacted to Al-Fakhouri's statement by telling Reuters the deadline for the hostages to be released was Saturday.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Hostages
Gaza
Israel
Next
Gaza Health Ministry says 47,035 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
France to keep fighting for release of French-Israeli hostages, says FM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17
Israel says Gaza deal closer than ever, Hamas submits list of living hostages: Amal Shehadeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17
Israel says Gaza deal closer than ever, Hamas submits list of living hostages: Amal Shehadeh
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Cracks in Israel's unity: Prisoner exchange deal with Hamas exposes deep divisions in Israeli government
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Cracks in Israel's unity: Prisoner exchange deal with Hamas exposes deep divisions in Israeli government
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
UN chief says 630 aid trucks entered Gaza on first day of ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
UN chief says 630 aid trucks entered Gaza on first day of ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34
Qatar says 12.5 mln liters of fuel to be delivered to Gaza over 10 days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34
Qatar says 12.5 mln liters of fuel to be delivered to Gaza over 10 days
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Flow of aid to Gaza could take time: International Rescue chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Flow of aid to Gaza could take time: International Rescue chief
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-23
Biden commutes sentences for 37 of 40 federal death row inmates: Statement
World News
2024-12-23
Biden commutes sentences for 37 of 40 federal death row inmates: Statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:13
Hamas says next hostages will be released on Saturday as scheduled
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:13
Hamas says next hostages will be released on Saturday as scheduled
0
World News
07:19
Europe could be 'crushed' if it does nothing against Trump: French PM says
World News
07:19
Europe could be 'crushed' if it does nothing against Trump: French PM says
0
World News
2025-01-04
South Korean investigators ask acting president to clear way for Yoon's arrest
World News
2025-01-04
South Korean investigators ask acting president to clear way for Yoon's arrest
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'
2
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
3
Lebanon News
14:48
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
Lebanon News
14:48
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
4
World News
08:58
Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service
World News
08:58
Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
6
Lebanon News
11:55
Michel de Chadarevian appointed as Presidential Advisor for diplomatic affairs
Lebanon News
11:55
Michel de Chadarevian appointed as Presidential Advisor for diplomatic affairs
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
8
Lebanon News
05:39
LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)
Lebanon News
05:39
LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More