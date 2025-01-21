News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza ceasefire to help Israel's credit rating: Moody's
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gaza ceasefire to help Israel's credit rating: Moody's
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza reduces the risks to Israel's public finances and could improve its sovereign credit rating, Moody's Ratings said Tuesday.
The ceasefire, if adhered to, also reduces the risk the conflict could escalate, drawing in Iran, with resulting spillover effects on energy prices and global supply chains due to shipping disruption in the Red Sea, it said in a report.
Israel's rating had never been downgraded before last year, but the heavy cost of the last 15 months of fighting in both Gaza and Lebanon saw it cut multiple times by the major rating firms such as Moody's, S&P Global and Fitch.
"For Israel, effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement and additional progress towards a durable de-escalation of hostilities in Gaza would reduce downside risks to the sovereign's credit strength," said Moody's analyst Christian Fang.
Last week, Fitch's top sovereign rating analyst also said a ceasefire in the war in Gaza should be positive for Israel's under-pressure credit rating.
Moody's downgraded Israel's credit rating two notches to "Baa1" from "A2" in September and maintained a negative outlook, citing escalation of the conflict in the region with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. Israel in November forged a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Ceasefire
Israel
Credit
Rating
Moody's
Next
Israeli minister says he welcomes Trump's reversal of US sanctions on settlers
Hamas official says four women hostages to be freed Saturday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-20
Yemen's Houthis will target only Israel-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire: Houthi body
Middle East News
2025-01-20
Yemen's Houthis will target only Israel-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire: Houthi body
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:47
Netanyahu says Israeli operation in West Bank's Jenin aims to 'eradicate terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:47
Netanyahu says Israeli operation in West Bank's Jenin aims to 'eradicate terrorism'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45
Qatar says 'confident' in deal for ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45
Qatar says 'confident' in deal for ceasefire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Israeli minister says he welcomes Trump's reversal of US sanctions on settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Israeli minister says he welcomes Trump's reversal of US sanctions on settlers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
Hamas official says four women hostages to be freed Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
Hamas official says four women hostages to be freed Saturday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26
0
Middle East News
2024-12-26
Fourteen Syrian police killed in ambush as unrest spreads
Middle East News
2024-12-26
Fourteen Syrian police killed in ambush as unrest spreads
0
Lebanon News
02:02
Israel's army conducts large-scale demolitions near southern Lebanese town
Lebanon News
02:02
Israel's army conducts large-scale demolitions near southern Lebanese town
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:48
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
Lebanon News
14:48
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
3
Lebanon News
11:55
Michel de Chadarevian appointed as Presidential Advisor for diplomatic affairs
Lebanon News
11:55
Michel de Chadarevian appointed as Presidential Advisor for diplomatic affairs
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
5
World News
08:58
Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service
World News
08:58
Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service
6
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Trump on assuming office
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Trump on assuming office
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
8
Lebanon News
02:02
Israel's army conducts large-scale demolitions near southern Lebanese town
Lebanon News
02:02
Israel's army conducts large-scale demolitions near southern Lebanese town
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More