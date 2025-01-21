Gaza ceasefire to help Israel's credit rating: Moody's

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21
High views
2min
Gaza ceasefire to help Israel's credit rating: Moody's

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza reduces the risks to Israel's public finances and could improve its sovereign credit rating, Moody's Ratings said Tuesday.

The ceasefire, if adhered to, also reduces the risk the conflict could escalate, drawing in Iran, with resulting spillover effects on energy prices and global supply chains due to shipping disruption in the Red Sea, it said in a report.

Israel's rating had never been downgraded before last year, but the heavy cost of the last 15 months of fighting in both Gaza and Lebanon saw it cut multiple times by the major rating firms such as Moody's, S&P Global and Fitch.

"For Israel, effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement and additional progress towards a durable de-escalation of hostilities in Gaza would reduce downside risks to the sovereign's credit strength," said Moody's analyst Christian Fang.

Last week, Fitch's top sovereign rating analyst also said a ceasefire in the war in Gaza should be positive for Israel's under-pressure credit rating.

Moody's downgraded Israel's credit rating two notches to "Baa1" from "A2" in September and maintained a negative outlook, citing escalation of the conflict in the region with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. Israel in November forged a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

Credit

Rating

Moody's

