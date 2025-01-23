Israel unveils plans for settlement expansion in east Jerusalem: Haaretz reports

Israel is moving forward with plans to establish a series of settlement outposts in East Jerusalem, including the construction of thousands of housing units in key locations, Haaretz reported on Thursday.



According to the report, the proposed plans include constructing 9,000 housing units in Atarot, near the separation wall and the Palestinian village of Kafr Aqab.



This development is expected to significantly alter the landscape of the area, which has long been a focal point of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.



Additionally, the plans outline the establishment of a new neighborhood with 1,100 housing units near the Palestinian village of Sharafat, located in southern East Jerusalem.