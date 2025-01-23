News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel unveils plans for settlement expansion in east Jerusalem: Haaretz reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-23 | 01:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel unveils plans for settlement expansion in east Jerusalem: Haaretz reports
Israel is moving forward with plans to establish a series of settlement outposts in East Jerusalem, including the construction of thousands of housing units in key locations, Haaretz reported on Thursday.
According to the report, the proposed plans include constructing 9,000 housing units in Atarot, near the separation wall and the Palestinian village of Kafr Aqab.
This development is expected to significantly alter the landscape of the area, which has long been a focal point of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.
Additionally, the plans outline the establishment of a new neighborhood with 1,100 housing units near the Palestinian village of Sharafat, located in southern East Jerusalem.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Settlement
Expansion
Jerusalem
Next
Hundreds leave Jenin camp in West Bank on Israeli 'evacuation order': Palestinian official
US top diplomat Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Israeli PM Netanyahu
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13
Israel and Hamas near potential deal to release 33 hostages: The Jerusalem Post reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13
Israel and Hamas near potential deal to release 33 hostages: The Jerusalem Post reports
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Germany urges Israel to 'abandon' plan to step up Golan Heights settlement
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Germany urges Israel to 'abandon' plan to step up Golan Heights settlement
0
Middle East News
2024-12-15
Netanyahu government approves plan to expand Israeli settlements on Golan Heights
Middle East News
2024-12-15
Netanyahu government approves plan to expand Israeli settlements on Golan Heights
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:48
Hundreds leave Jenin camp in West Bank on Israeli 'evacuation order': Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:48
Hundreds leave Jenin camp in West Bank on Israeli 'evacuation order': Palestinian official
0
Middle East News
00:55
US top diplomat Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Israeli PM Netanyahu
Middle East News
00:55
US top diplomat Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Israeli PM Netanyahu
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:55
France expresses concern over Israeli military operation in Jenin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:55
France expresses concern over Israeli military operation in Jenin
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:11
Economy Minister says Israel seeks peace in Gaza but hesitates on funding reconstruction
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:11
Economy Minister says Israel seeks peace in Gaza but hesitates on funding reconstruction
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:30
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
Lebanon News
04:30
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
0
Lebanon News
08:52
French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support
Lebanon News
08:52
French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
0
Lebanon News
02:16
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
02:16
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:11
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
05:11
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
2
Lebanon News
10:34
Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector
Lebanon News
10:34
Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector
3
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
4
Lebanon News
06:08
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:08
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
6
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
8
Lebanon News
11:05
Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
11:05
Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More