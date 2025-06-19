Gaza rescuers say 18 killed by Israeli fire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-06-2025 | 03:26
Gaza rescuers say 18 killed by Israeli fire
Gaza rescuers say 18 killed by Israeli fire

Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli forces on Thursday killed at least 18 people, including 15 who had gathered near an aid distribution site in central Gaza.

Civil defense official Mohammad al-Mughayyir told AFP that "18 people have been killed due to ongoing Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, 15 of whom were waiting for aid", adding that the remaining three were killed by shelling near Gaza City.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza Strip

War

Fire

Injured

