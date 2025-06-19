News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza rescuers say 18 killed by Israeli fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-06-2025 | 03:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza rescuers say 18 killed by Israeli fire
Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli forces on Thursday killed at least 18 people, including 15 who had gathered near an aid distribution site in central Gaza.
Civil defense official Mohammad al-Mughayyir told AFP that "18 people have been killed due to ongoing Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, 15 of whom were waiting for aid", adding that the remaining three were killed by shelling near Gaza City.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza Strip
War
Fire
Injured
Israel shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-11
Gaza rescuers say 31 killed by Israel fire near aid center
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-11
Gaza rescuers say 31 killed by Israel fire near aid center
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israel rescuers say two killed by rocket fire on residential area
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israel rescuers say two killed by rocket fire on residential area
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-03
Gaza rescuers say toll from Israeli fire in Rafah rises to 27
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-03
Gaza rescuers say toll from Israeli fire in Rafah rises to 27
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-17
Israel shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-17
Israel shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-16
Gaza rescuers say Israeli gunfire kills 20 aid seekers in south
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-16
Gaza rescuers say Israeli gunfire kills 20 aid seekers in south
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-13
UN conference on Israel-Palestinian issue postponed after Iran attack: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-13
UN conference on Israel-Palestinian issue postponed after Iran attack: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:41
Iran launches hypersonic missiles against Israel in new attack: State TV
Middle East News
13:41
Iran launches hypersonic missiles against Israel in new attack: State TV
0
World News
03:39
China says opposes 'use of force' after Trump Iran warning
World News
03:39
China says opposes 'use of force' after Trump Iran warning
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate parts of south 'immediately'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate parts of south 'immediately'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
3
Middle East News
14:05
Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'
Middle East News
14:05
Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'
4
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal
5
Lebanon News
06:19
MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025
Lebanon News
06:19
MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025
6
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
8
Middle East News
13:41
Iran launches hypersonic missiles against Israel in new attack: State TV
Middle East News
13:41
Iran launches hypersonic missiles against Israel in new attack: State TV
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More