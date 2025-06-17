News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-06-2025 | 04:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says
Israeli tank shellfire killed at least 45 Palestinians as they awaited aid trucks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the territory's health ministry said, adding that dozens of others were wounded.
Medics said residents said Israeli tanks fired shells against crowds of desperate Palestinians awaiting aid trucks along the main eastern road in Khan Younis, expecting the number of fatalities to rise as many of the wounded were in critical condition.
A ministry statement added that the Nasser Hospital, where the casualties were rushed to, had been overwhelmed by the number of deaths and injuries.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Shelling
Aid
Trucks
Gaza
Gaza rescuers say Israeli gunfire kills 20 aid seekers in south
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-23
Israel's military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-23
Israel's military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
0
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Israel says 93 UN aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Israel says five UN aid trucks enter Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Israel says five UN aid trucks enter Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israeli gunfire kills 17 people near Gaza aid site, health officials say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israeli gunfire kills 17 people near Gaza aid site, health officials say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-16
Gaza rescuers say Israeli gunfire kills 20 aid seekers in south
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-16
Gaza rescuers say Israeli gunfire kills 20 aid seekers in south
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-13
UN conference on Israel-Palestinian issue postponed after Iran attack: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-13
UN conference on Israel-Palestinian issue postponed after Iran attack: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Hamas calls US-backed group a 'filthy tool' after aid worker deaths
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Hamas calls US-backed group a 'filthy tool' after aid worker deaths
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
0
Middle East News
05:24
Cyberattack disrupts Iran's Bank Sepah — report
Middle East News
05:24
Cyberattack disrupts Iran's Bank Sepah — report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:29
Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home
Lebanon News
13:29
Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home
2
Middle East News
11:21
Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)
Middle East News
11:21
Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)
3
World News
17:01
Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios
World News
17:01
Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
5
Lebanon News
09:44
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
Lebanon News
09:44
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas
7
Middle East News
08:16
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
Middle East News
08:16
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More