Israel shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-06-2025 | 04:05



Israel shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says

Israel shelling kills 45 people awaiting aid trucks in Gaza, ministry says

Israeli tank shellfire killed at least 45 Palestinians as they awaited aid trucks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the territory's health ministry said, adding that dozens of others were wounded.

Medics said residents said Israeli tanks fired shells against crowds of desperate Palestinians awaiting aid trucks along the main eastern road in Khan Younis, expecting the number of fatalities to rise as many of the wounded were in critical condition.

A ministry statement added that the Nasser Hospital, where the casualties were rushed to, had been overwhelmed by the number of deaths and injuries.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Shelling

Aid

Trucks

Gaza










