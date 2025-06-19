Gaza rescuers say 72 killed by Israel fire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-06-2025
High views
Gaza rescuers say 72 killed by Israel fire
Gaza rescuers say 72 killed by Israel fire

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli fire killed at least 72 people in the Palestinian territory on Thursday, including 21 who had gathered to receive aid in central and southern Gaza.

Updating an earlier figure, civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP the death toll had risen to 72 "due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip since dawn today -- 21 of them were waiting for aid".

The Israeli army told AFP that troops had fired "warning shots" at "suspects" approaching them in the Netzarim area, where the civil defense agency said 15 people were killed waiting for aid but that it was "not aware of any injured individuals."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Rescuers

Israel

Fire

