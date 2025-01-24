News
Israeli drone strike kills two in major ongoing West Bank operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-01-2025 | 14:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drone strike kills two in major ongoing West Bank operation
An Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near the West Bank town of Qabatiya killed two people, the Palestinian health ministry said on Friday, the fourth day of a large-scale Israeli operation in the nearby city of Jenin launched after the truce in Gaza.
The Israeli military said an air strike had hit a vehicle with what it said was a "terrorist cell" inside but gave no further details.
The military has been carrying out a major operation in Jenin aiming to crack down on Palestinian militant groups it says are backed by Iran, launched just two days after a ceasefire took effect in the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
drone
strike
kills
major
ongoing
operation
