Israeli drone strike kills two in major ongoing West Bank operation

An Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near the West Bank town of Qabatiya killed two people, the Palestinian health ministry said on Friday, the fourth day of a large-scale Israeli operation in the nearby city of Jenin launched after the truce in Gaza.



The Israeli military said an air strike had hit a vehicle with what it said was a "terrorist cell" inside but gave no further details.



The military has been carrying out a major operation in Jenin aiming to crack down on Palestinian militant groups it says are backed by Iran, launched just two days after a ceasefire took effect in the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Reuters