News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas says 300,000 displaced return to Gaza's north
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-01-2025 | 14:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says 300,000 displaced return to Gaza's north
The government of Hamas in Gaza said Monday that "more than 300,000 displaced" Palestinians had returned to the territory's north after Israel's military authorized the returns from Monday morning.
The brief statement from the Hamas government's press office said the masses "returned today... to the governorates of the north" of Gaza.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Displaced
Gaza
Palestinians
Next
Hamas says return of Gazans to north victory against displacement 'plans'
Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza: Interior Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27
Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza: Interior Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27
Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza: Interior Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:40
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal implementation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:40
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal implementation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19
Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19
Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27
Hamas says return of Gazans to north victory against displacement 'plans'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27
Hamas says return of Gazans to north victory against displacement 'plans'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:41
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage to be freed Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:41
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage to be freed Thursday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:40
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal implementation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:40
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal implementation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52
EU agrees to redeploy mission at Gaza border crossing: Kallas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52
EU agrees to redeploy mission at Gaza border crossing: Kallas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
Israel says eight hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
Israel says eight hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
MP Elias Bou Saab: No PM candidate named, seeks agreement on reformist leadership
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
MP Elias Bou Saab: No PM candidate named, seeks agreement on reformist leadership
0
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
0
World News
2024-12-12
Blinken lands in Turkey for talks on Syria upheaval: AFP
World News
2024-12-12
Blinken lands in Turkey for talks on Syria upheaval: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
08:29
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
5
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
6
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
8
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More