Hamas says 300,000 displaced return to Gaza's north

27-01-2025 | 14:15
Hamas says 300,000 displaced return to Gaza&#39;s north
Hamas says 300,000 displaced return to Gaza's north

The government of Hamas in Gaza said Monday that "more than 300,000 displaced" Palestinians had returned to the territory's north after Israel's military authorized the returns from Monday morning.

The brief statement from the Hamas government's press office said the masses "returned today... to the governorates of the north" of Gaza.

AFP
 
