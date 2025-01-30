Seven hostages released from Gaza back on Israeli soil: Israeli army says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-01-2025 | 07:25
High views
Seven hostages released from Gaza back on Israeli soil: Israeli army says
Seven hostages released from Gaza back on Israeli soil: Israeli army says

Seven hostages released in Gaza on Thursday are back on Israeli soil where the two Israelis among them will be reunited with their families, the Israeli military said.

"A short while ago, accompanied by the Israeli army and ISA (security agency) forces, the seven returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory," the military said, adding that the two Israeli hostages will be reunited with their families and the five Thai hostages will be met by Thai officials.

