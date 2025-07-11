Israel army says learned lessons after deadly Gaza aid center incidents

Israel's military on Friday said it learned lessons following a probe into reports of "harm to civilians," after the U.N. said nearly 800 people had died trying to access handouts in Gaza since late May.



"Following incidents in which harm to civilians who arrived at distribution facilities was reported, thorough examinations were conducted... and instructions were issued to forces in the field following lessons learned," an Israel army statement said, adding the incidents were under review.



U.N. rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said 798 killings had been recorded from May 27 to July 7, including 615 near sites run by a U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.





AFP