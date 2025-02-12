Qatar, Egypt 'working intensively' to resolve Gaza truce 'crisis:' Source tells AFP

Mediators from Qatar and Egypt were "working intensively" to resolve the crisis surrounding the Gaza ceasefire deal, a Palestinian source told AFP Wednesday after Israel threatened to resume fighting if Hamas fails to release hostages by the weekend.



"Mediators from Qatar and Egypt are in contact with the American side... They are working intensively to resolve the crisis and compel Israel to implement the humanitarian protocol in the ceasefire agreement and begin negotiations for the second phase," said the source, on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the Gaza ceasefire.



AFP