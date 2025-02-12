Qatar, Egypt 'working intensively' to resolve Gaza truce 'crisis:' Source tells AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-02-2025 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar, Egypt &#39;working intensively&#39; to resolve Gaza truce &#39;crisis:&#39; Source tells AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar, Egypt 'working intensively' to resolve Gaza truce 'crisis:' Source tells AFP

Mediators from Qatar and Egypt were "working intensively" to resolve the crisis surrounding the Gaza ceasefire deal, a Palestinian source told AFP Wednesday after Israel threatened to resume fighting if Hamas fails to release hostages by the weekend.

"Mediators from Qatar and Egypt are in contact with the American side... They are working intensively to resolve the crisis and compel Israel to implement the humanitarian protocol in the ceasefire agreement and begin negotiations for the second phase," said the source, on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the Gaza ceasefire.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Mediators

Qatar

Egypt

Ceasefire

Israel

Hostages

LBCI Next
Germany to post staff for EU's Gaza-Egypt border mission, government source tells Reuters
China says 'Gaza belongs to the Palestinians,' objects 'forced displacement'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14

'Final round' of Gaza talks to start Tuesday in Qatar: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16

Germany to post staff for EU's Gaza-Egypt border mission, government source tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Qatar's PM meets with Hamas in 'final push' for Gaza truce: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal: US official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16

Germany to post staff for EU's Gaza-Egypt border mission, government source tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01

China says 'Gaza belongs to the Palestinians,' objects 'forced displacement'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:42

Moving Palestinians 'unacceptable for Arab world:' Arab League chief says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:59

Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16

Germany to post staff for EU's Gaza-Egypt border mission, government source tells Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

New regime not responsible for past Lebanon ties, Syria's foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanon's President Aoun calls on EU countries to push Israel for timely withdrawal by February 18

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:19

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:19

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More