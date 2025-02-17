News
Israeli PM says 'committed' to Trump's Gaza displacement plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-02-2025 | 08:06
Israeli PM says 'committed' to Trump's Gaza displacement plan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he was "committed" to US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, which involves displacing more than two million inhabitants of the Palestinian territory.
"Just as I have committed to, on the day after the war in Gaza, there will be neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority. I am committed to US President Trump's plan for the creation of a different Gaza," Netanyahu said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
PM
Trump
Gaza
Displacement
Plan
US
