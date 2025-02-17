Israeli PM says 'committed' to Trump's Gaza displacement plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-02-2025 | 08:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli PM says &#39;committed&#39; to Trump&#39;s Gaza displacement plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli PM says 'committed' to Trump's Gaza displacement plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he was "committed" to US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, which involves displacing more than two million inhabitants of the Palestinian territory.

"Just as I have committed to, on the day after the war in Gaza, there will be neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority. I am committed to US President Trump's plan for the creation of a different Gaza," Netanyahu said in a statement.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

PM

Trump

Gaza

Displacement

Plan

US

Israel's PM to hold security cabinet meeting on phase two of Gaza truce: Statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-05

Netanyahu says Trump's Gaza plan could 'change history'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-11

Syria's Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan 'serious crime' bound to fail

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06

Netanyahu 'hails' Trump's plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-14

Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on Trump's Gaza plan: Source close to government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:29

Israel's PM to hold security cabinet meeting on phase two of Gaza truce: Statement

LBCI
World News
2025-02-16

US Mideast envoy says phase two of Gaza talks to continue this week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-16

Hamas says deadly Israeli strike on Gaza police is a 'serious violation' of the truce

LBCI
World News
2025-02-16

Israel's Netanyahu says with US support, 'we can finish the job' against Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Lebanon condemns Israeli PM’s call for Palestinian state on Saudi land

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-07

Artillery shelling by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham targets Syria's border town of Jarmash, home to Lebanese residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Mikati leads as our PM candidate, awaiting positions of other blocs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must take firm stance on Israel’s withdrawal by February 18, calls for a reevaluation of the policy on Iranian flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More