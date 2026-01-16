News
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
Lebanon News
16-01-2026 | 02:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
Peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) came under threat during a planned patrol near the southern town of Odaisseh, after discovering an explosive device and later facing a drone attack, UNIFIL said in a statement.
According to the statement, the patrol was alerted by local residents to a potential danger at a nearby home. Upon inspection, peacekeepers found an explosive device connected to a detonating cord. A security cordon was immediately established as preparations were made to inspect another house in the area.
Shortly afterward, a drone that had been hovering overhead dropped a grenade roughly 30 metres from the peacekeepers. No injuries were reported.
UNIFIL said it sent an immediate stop-fire request to the Israeli army following the incident.
The force stressed that such activities on Lebanese territory endanger local civilians and constitute a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Peacekeepers
United Nations
Odaisseh
UNIFIL
