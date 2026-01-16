UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade

Lebanon News
16-01-2026 | 02:20
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
0min
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade

Peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) came under threat during a planned patrol near the southern town of Odaisseh, after discovering an explosive device and later facing a drone attack, UNIFIL said in a statement.

According to the statement, the patrol was alerted by local residents to a potential danger at a nearby home. Upon inspection, peacekeepers found an explosive device connected to a detonating cord. A security cordon was immediately established as preparations were made to inspect another house in the area.

Shortly afterward, a drone that had been hovering overhead dropped a grenade roughly 30 metres from the peacekeepers. No injuries were reported.

UNIFIL said it sent an immediate stop-fire request to the Israeli army following the incident.

The force stressed that such activities on Lebanese territory endanger local civilians and constitute a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Peacekeepers

United Nations

Odaisseh

UNIFIL

