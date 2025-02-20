News
Red Cross takes coffins in Hamas handover of dead Gaza hostages: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-02-2025 | 03:00
Red Cross takes coffins in Hamas handover of dead Gaza hostages: AFP
The Red Cross received four coffins during the handover Thursday of the bodies of Israeli hostages, including Bibas family members, in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, an AFP journalist reported.
Staff loaded the caskets onto trucks after covering them in white shrouds as a crowd of hundreds watched in the rain.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Red Cross
Israel
Hostages
Khan Yunis
