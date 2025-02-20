Israel hostage forum confirms body of Oded Lifshitz among those returned

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-02-2025 | 09:18
High views
0min
An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages said it had received confirmation the body of veteran peace activist Oded Lifshitz was among those handed over by Hamas Thursday.

"We received with deep sorrow the official and bitter news confirming the identification of our beloved Oded's body. 503 agonizing days of uncertainty have come to an end," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostage

Family

Identity

Hamas blames Israel for deaths of hostages in Gaza
Israel says received names of hostages whose bodies to be handed over Thursday
