Gaza rescuers say 35 killed by Israeli forces
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-06-2025 | 06:16
Gaza rescuers say 35 killed by Israeli forces
Rescuers in Gaza said Israeli forces killed 35 people in the territory on Thursday, including four who they said were waiting to collect aid.
Mahmud Bassal, spokesperson for the Gaza Civil Defence Agency, told AFP that 35 people were killed by Israeli fire in various locations throughout the Gaza Strip.
They included "four who were waiting for humanitarian aid," he added. The military did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment, saying it required further information.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Rescuers
Israel
War
Death Toll
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Gaza rescuers say death toll from Israeli fire rises to 56
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Gaza rescuers say death toll from Israeli fire rises to 56
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Trump says 'great progress being made on Gaza'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Trump says 'great progress being made on Gaza'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says
