Gaza rescuers say 35 killed by Israeli forces

Rescuers in Gaza said Israeli forces killed 35 people in the territory on Thursday, including four who they said were waiting to collect aid.



Mahmud Bassal, spokesperson for the Gaza Civil Defence Agency, told AFP that 35 people were killed by Israeli fire in various locations throughout the Gaza Strip.



They included "four who were waiting for humanitarian aid," he added. The military did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment, saying it required further information.



