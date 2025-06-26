Gaza rescuers say 35 killed by Israeli forces

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-06-2025 | 06:16
High views
Gaza rescuers say 35 killed by Israeli forces
0min
Gaza rescuers say 35 killed by Israeli forces

Rescuers in Gaza said Israeli forces killed 35 people in the territory on Thursday, including four who they said were waiting to collect aid.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesperson for the Gaza Civil Defence Agency, told AFP that 35 people were killed by Israeli fire in various locations throughout the Gaza Strip.

They included "four who were waiting for humanitarian aid," he added. The military did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment, saying it required further information.

AFP 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Rescuers

Israel

War

Death Toll

Gaza rescuers say death toll from Israeli fire rises to 56
Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'
