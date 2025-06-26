State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

26-06-2025 | 14:35
State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The U.S. State Department has approved $30 million in funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the State Department said on Thursday, calling on other countries to also support the group delivering aid in war-torn Gaza.

"This support is simply the latest iteration of President Trump's and Secretary Rubio's pursuit of peace in the region," State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott told reporters.

Reuters reported earlier this week the United States was giving $30 million to the controversial humanitarian group.


Reuters
 
