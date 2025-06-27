Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-06-2025 | 10:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces

Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli forces killed at least 62 people on Friday, including 10 who were waiting for aid in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 62 Palestinians had been killed Friday by Israeli strikes or gunfire in the Gaza Strip.

When asked by AFP for comment, the Israeli military said it was looking into the incidents and denied its troops fired in one of the locations in central Gaza where rescuers said one person was killed.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Rescuers

Israel

Forces

State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26

Gaza rescuers say 35 killed by Israeli forces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-19

Gaza rescuers say 18 killed by Israeli fire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-19

Gaza rescuers say 72 killed by Israel fire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-11

Gaza rescuers say 31 killed by Israel fire near aid center

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:35

State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26

Gaza rescuers say death toll from Israeli fire rises to 56

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26

Gaza rescuers say 35 killed by Israeli forces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25

Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Cyprus receives requests to help evacuate Portugal, Slovakia citizens from Middle East

LBCI
World News
2025-06-18

Beijing says almost 800 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
07:05

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu's call to postpone graft trial hearings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14

Trump offers Syria a new path: Sanctions lifted, Abraham Accords on the table

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More