Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-06-2025 | 10:17
0
min
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli forces killed at least 62 people on Friday, including 10 who were waiting for aid in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.
Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 62 Palestinians had been killed Friday by Israeli strikes or gunfire in the Gaza Strip.
When asked by AFP for comment, the Israeli military said it was looking into the incidents and denied its troops fired in one of the locations in central Gaza where rescuers said one person was killed.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Rescuers
Israel
Forces
State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Previous
