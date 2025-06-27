Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces

Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli forces killed at least 62 people on Friday, including 10 who were waiting for aid in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.



Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 62 Palestinians had been killed Friday by Israeli strikes or gunfire in the Gaza Strip.



When asked by AFP for comment, the Israeli military said it was looking into the incidents and denied its troops fired in one of the locations in central Gaza where rescuers said one person was killed.



AFP