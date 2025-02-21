News
Israel's Bibas family accuses Netanyahu of 'abandoning' Shiri, boys
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-02-2025 | 08:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's Bibas family accuses Netanyahu of 'abandoning' Shiri, boys
Israel's Bibas family accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday of failing to protect their loved ones during Hamas' 2023 attack and of failing to bring them home.
"There is no forgiveness for abandoning them on October 7, and no forgiveness for abandoning them in captivity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we did not receive an apology from you in this painful moment," Ofri Bibas said in a statement.
She said the family was still waiting to know the "fate" of her sister-in-law Shiri Bibas and was "not seeking revenge right now."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Bibas
Family
Netanyahu
Shiri
Boys
