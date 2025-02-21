Israel's Bibas family accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday of failing to protect their loved ones during Hamas' 2023 attack and of failing to bring them home.



"There is no forgiveness for abandoning them on October 7, and no forgiveness for abandoning them in captivity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we did not receive an apology from you in this painful moment," Ofri Bibas said in a statement.



She said the family was still waiting to know the "fate" of her sister-in-law Shiri Bibas and was "not seeking revenge right now."





AFP