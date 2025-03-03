Red Cross says is 'vital' Gaza truce; aid delivery kept up

The Red Cross said Sunday it was "vital that a ceasefire and aid delivery to Gaza is maintained" following Israel's decision to stop humanitarian aid from entering the Palestinian Territory.



"It is vital that a ceasefire and aid delivery to Gaza is maintained to meet the humanitarian needs of safety, shelter, healthcare, food, and psychological support while a sustainable solution for long-lasting peace is found," Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on X.



AFP