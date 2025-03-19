Gaza ministry toll shows 970 deaths in two days after Israel launched new strikes

The health ministry in Gaza on Wednesday published a new death toll from the war with Israel, showing an additional 970 deaths in 48 hours, after Israel intensified deadly strikes on the territory.The death toll from the war in Gaza recorded by the ministry at midday on Monday (1000 GMT) stood at 48,577.By midday on Wednesday, the figure had risen to 49,547, it said.Israel launched a wave of strikes on Gaza overnight between Monday and Tuesday, by far the deadliest since a fragile truce began in January.AFP