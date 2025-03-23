News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 50,021
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-03-2025 | 08:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 50,021
The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 50,021 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel began in October 2023.
"The toll for the Israeli aggression has reached 50,021 martyrs and 113,274 wounded since October 7, 2023", a ministry statement said, referring to the day Hamas launched the attack on Israel that triggered the war. The territory's civil defense agency, citing its own records, also said the toll had topped 50,000 deaths.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Health
Ministry
Gaza
War
Death
Toll
Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 46,913
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 46,913
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll rises to 45,553
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll rises to 45,553
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Health ministry in Gaza says toll from Israeli strikes rises to 413
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Health ministry in Gaza says toll from Israeli strikes rises to 413
0
Middle East News
2025-03-16
Death toll in US strikes on Yemen rises to 31: Health ministry
Middle East News
2025-03-16
Death toll in US strikes on Yemen rises to 31: Health ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09
Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09
Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:21
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza: Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:21
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza: Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-22
Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it 'chose' war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-22
Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it 'chose' war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-22
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-22
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-21
US Treasury Secretary says Russia could win sanctions relief in war talks
World News
2025-02-21
US Treasury Secretary says Russia could win sanctions relief in war talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09
Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09
Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements
0
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon's foreign minister rules out talks with Israel, focuses on border security with Syria
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon's foreign minister rules out talks with Israel, focuses on border security with Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:11
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
08:11
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
2
Lebanon News
14:36
Israel strikes 50 sites in Lebanon in response to rocket fire towards Metula: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
14:36
Israel strikes 50 sites in Lebanon in response to rocket fire towards Metula: Israeli Army Radio
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Violence erupts as Israeli violations hit 1,345, Lebanon rocket fire sparks new tensions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Violence erupts as Israeli violations hit 1,345, Lebanon rocket fire sparks new tensions — the details
4
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon's foreign minister rules out talks with Israel, focuses on border security with Syria
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon's foreign minister rules out talks with Israel, focuses on border security with Syria
5
Lebanon News
14:48
Israel's military targets alleged Hezbollah sites across Lebanon in new airstrikes, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
14:48
Israel's military targets alleged Hezbollah sites across Lebanon in new airstrikes, army spokesperson claims
6
Lebanon News
15:24
Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:24
Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
15:08
Lebanon says one killed in Israeli strike on Tyre city
Lebanon News
15:08
Lebanon says one killed in Israeli strike on Tyre city
8
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel strikes southern Lebanon, military radio reports
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel strikes southern Lebanon, military radio reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More