Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 50,021

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 50,021 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel began in October 2023.



"The toll for the Israeli aggression has reached 50,021 martyrs and 113,274 wounded since October 7, 2023", a ministry statement said, referring to the day Hamas launched the attack on Israel that triggered the war. The territory's civil defense agency, citing its own records, also said the toll had topped 50,000 deaths.





AFP